Rs 1K crore project to develop mandis in Odisha: Minister Suresh Pujari

SAMBALPUR: The state government is focusing on developing mandis with advanced infrastructure, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari here on Saturday.
Reviewing the ongoing paddy procurement process which started in the district on Friday, he said from the next rabi season, concrete godowns and other amenities will be built for Rs 1,000 crore at mandis. Pujari started his day by holding a meeting with officials of the district administration on the paddy procurement.
Briefing mediapersons following the meeting, he said, “A few major issues were discussed in the meeting including smooth procurement of paddy, ensuring farmers do not face deduction or any other form of exploitation and get their proceeds along with the assured input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal within 48 hours of procurement”.
He said the collector, civil supplies officer and officials from the Agriculture and Cooperative departments presented a clear picture of the arrangements made for the current kharif season and the status of procurement.
“I will also visit a few mandis and interact with the farmers to take notes of their grievances and accordingly discuss and resolve their issues,” the minister said.
He said the irregularities in procurement on day one were brought to his notice and the departments concerned are on the job to resolve them.
“I would like to convey the farmers through media that we could not get adequate time to address the lacunae in procurement system this season. Unlike the previous government, which was only managing the problems with temporary solutions, which benefitted those implementing it, we are working towards ensuring a permanent solution,” Pujari said.
Later, the minister visited the RMC market yard at Bareipalia in the district. The Bareipali market yard is spread over six acre and apart from paddy, vegetables can be stored at the facility as it also has a cold storage.
Though the state government has decided to develop cold storage in every sub-division, Pujari said he had proposed the district administration to upgrade the mandi and develop a larger cold storage. It will be transformed into a model mandi in the coming days.
“The vegetable farmers will be able to store their produce until they get right price for it. This apart, I got to know that vegetables are being brought from other states. I discussed with the Agriculture department officials and the collector to encourage farmers to take up vegetable farming on a large-scale,” Pujari said.
Pujari also interacted with different groups of farmers at Bareipali market yard. “I interacted with farmers of Sankarma who are facing irrigation issues on the tail end due to silting of a canal. I have assured them that the state government has earmarked Rs 100 crore for renovation of Sambalpur-Bargarh canal,” he said.