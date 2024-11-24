Rs 1K crore project to develop mandis in Odisha: Minister Suresh Pujari

SAMBALPUR: The state government is focusing on developing mandis with advanced infrastructure, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari here on Saturday.

Reviewing the ongoing paddy procurement process which started in the district on Friday, he said from the next rabi season, concrete godowns and other amenities will be built for Rs 1,000 crore at mandis. Pujari started his day by holding a meeting with officials of the district administration on the paddy procurement.

Briefing mediapersons following the meeting, he said, “A few major issues were discussed in the meeting including smooth procurement of paddy, ensuring farmers do not face deduction or any other form of exploitation and get their proceeds along with the assured input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal within 48 hours of procurement”.

He said the collector, civil supplies officer and officials from the Agriculture and Cooperative departments presented a clear picture of the arrangements made for the current kharif season and the status of procurement.

“I will also visit a few mandis and interact with the farmers to take notes of their grievances and accordingly discuss and resolve their issues,” the minister said.