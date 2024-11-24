Sudhansu Samal made OMC MD in fresh IAS reshuffle in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a reshuffle in the IAS cadre, the state government on Saturday transferred special secretary, Planning and Convergence, Chitra Arumugam and posted her as principal secretary, Labour and ESI.

She will also hold additional charge of Science and Technology as principal secretary, according to a notification of the General Administration department.

State project director Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan Yamini Sarangi was appointed as commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST. She will continue to be in additional charge of special secretary Finance.

Additional secretary Finance Department Smita Rout has been appointed project director of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.