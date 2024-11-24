TPCODL bags nine awards at ICQCC 2024

BHUBANESWAR: TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) has achieved a remarkable feat by winning nine Gold Awards at the prestigious International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) 2024 recently.

Organized by the Sri Lanka Association for the Advancement of Quality and Productivity (SLAAQP) at Colombo from November 11 to 13, the convention highlighted excellence in quality, productivity and innovation. The event themed ‘Beyond Boundaries: A Quest for Quality, Productivity and Innovation,’ saw participation of 1,083 teams from 14 countries. The teams demonstrated outstanding commitment to enhancing quality, productivity and innovation within TPCODL’s operations.

“The achievement is a testament to TPCODL’s firm commitment to deliver value-added services to customers, driven by a culture of continual improvement and innovation,” said CEO Arvind Singh.