5K cadets join NCC Day celebration in Cuttack

CUTTACK: National Cadet Corps (NCC) Day was celebrated at JN Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Over 5,000 NCC cadets from various educational institutions across Odisha participated in the celebrations attended by Higher Education, Sports and Youth Affairs minister Suryabanshi Suraj as chief guest. The event began with a grand parade by cadets from different battalions, showcasing exceptional synchronisation and discipline that reflected their rigorous training. Cultural performances by the cadets followed, highlighting the rich heritage of Odisha.

While Suraj emphasised the critical role of NCC in shaping the youth of the nation and fostering qualities of leadership, discipline, and patriotism, deputy director general, NCC Odisha Commodore Mahesh Rahangdale said NCC strengthens the society and generates patriotism among the youth to enable them to dream big for themselves and the nation.

A performance by INS Chilka band and the Army AD School military band captivated the audience. A mega blood donation camp was organised. Outstanding cadets and associated NCC officers (ANOs) were awarded prizes and mementos.