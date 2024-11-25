Chill grips Koraput as mercury dips below 10 degree Celsius, normal life hit

JEYPORE: Intense cold wave has gripped Koraput district for the last three days with night temperatures plummeting below 10 degree Celsius in several places, affecting normal life in the region.

The cold wave situation is prevalent in hilly areas of Koraput, Pottangi, Dasmantpur, Lamataput, Nandapur, Semiliguda and Laxmipur with the night temperature hovering between 8 and 10 degree Celsius. The wee hours experience colder weather as mercury dips further during that time.

Similarly, plain terrains of Jeypore, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Kundra and Borigumma too witness chilly weather condition with temperature dropping to around 12 degree Celsius.

Sources said temperature in both hilly and plain terrains of the district drop during October end every year but this year, cold wave condition arrived almost after a month’s delay.

Owing to the situation, normal life was badly hit on Sunday with cold wind and fog gripping most areas till late in the day. Vehicular traffic too, was disrupted on the ghat roads in Koraput and Pottangi due to presence of thick fog. Meanwhile, Raniduduma, Deomali, Punjisil, Galigabatar and Dudhari witnessed a surge in tourist footfall on the day.