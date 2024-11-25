Denied money for booze, man kills mother in Angul

ANGUL: A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his mother after the latter refused to give him money for alcohol.

Police identified the accused as Sarat Naik of Susuda village within Angul Town police limits. The deceased is his 60-year-old mother Lata Naik.

Police said Saroj was a habitual drunkard and frequently beat his parents up over petty issues. Inspector-in-charge of Angul Town police station Dhiraj Das said on the day, Saroj asked his mother for money to buy alcohol. However, when she refused, Saroj got infuriated and hit her on the head with a wooden plank. The woman died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached the spot and began investigation. Basing on the FIR lodged by Saroj’s father Sudhakar, the accused was arrested. The weapon of offence was also seized. Saroj was later produced in court.

The body has been sent to the local hospital sent for postmortem.