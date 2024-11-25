Homeless families get land rights in Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida and Revenue minister Suresh Pujari distributed land rights to homeless families under the Vasundhara Yojana at the DMF conference hall here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy CM Parida reiterated the state government’s commitment to building a developed Odisha by prioritising the welfare of women, youths, farmers, and the economically-weaker sections of the society.

“The government has ensured minimum support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy, launched Subhadra Yojana for empowerment of women and is distributing homestead land rights to homeless families. No family will be left without a roof over its head,” she said.

Pujari lauded the scheme and promised that all displaced families of Hirakud Dam would receive land by the end of 2024. He also highlighted Jharsuguda’s leading role in implementing the scheme.

Among others, district collector Aboli Sunil Naravane, zilla parishad CEO Prabir Kumar Nayak, ADM (Revenue) Kishore Chandra Swain, sub-collector Sabyasachi Panda, tehsildars and district-level officers attended the event. On the occasion, 71 families from Jharsuguda and 49 from Lakhanpur block received benefits of Vasundhara Yojana.

Later, Parida and Pujari visited the Kalika creche centre which has been established to support women’s welfare in the district.