Inventorisation of Ratna Bhandar jewels to be over by Jan 31: Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR: Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Sunday said work on repair of Ratna Bhandar of Shree Jagannath temple will commence within a couple of days.

The Ratna Bhandar work and inventorisation of jewels and ornaments of the Trinity is targeted to be completed by January 31, he said.

On Saturday, the Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) submitted the ground penetrating radar survey report of Ratna Bhandar to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) paving way for commencement of repair work. While the ASI has been asked to submit its schedule for the work, the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration has had discussion with Chhattisha Nijog to ensure it does not disrupt the rituals of the Trinity.

“ASI has been asked to clean both Bhitara and Bahara Ratna Bhandar and begin its work. After repair, the chests having the ornaments and jewels of the deities will be brought back and placed as mentioned in the temple Act. After that the inventory process will begin in a secured manner inside the Ratna Bhandar,” Harichandan said.

The ASI officials, meanwhile, stated that the cracks in both the inner and outer chambers of the Ratna Bhandar have been identified and repair will be carried out as per the CSIR-NGRI’s suggestions.

ASI superintending archaeologist (Puri circle) DB Garnayak said the GPR report has revealed two major vertical cracks, 30 to 35 cm in depth, in the conjunction of Bahara and Bhitara Bhandar besides damaged beams. “We will have to go for stone replacement to mend these two major vertical cracks. There are five small beams in Bhitara Bhandar which are damaged and have to be replaced with steel ones,” he said.

The ASI official added that the entire floor of the Bhitara Bhandar has been severely damaged and will also be replaced. Besides, there are some small shelves in the chambers which have to be repaired. The state government has already prepared an SOP for the work.