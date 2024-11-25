Man hacked to death by younger brother in Odisha's Jharsuguda

JHARSUGUDA: In a shocking incident, a man was killed after his younger brother, in an inebriated state, attacked him with an axe. The incident occurred on Sunday night in Gangapada village, within the Lakhanpur police jurisdiction of Kudaloi Gram Panchayat.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Munda (32), and the accused has been identified as his brother Sushil Munda (29).

According to police, the accused is a habitual drinker, who often got into arguments with family members over petty issues. In a similar incident on Sunday night, the accused came home inebriated and picked up a quarrel with his mother. Eventually, in a fit of rage, he picked up an axe and threatened to kill her. But, when his brother Sunil came forward to control the situation, Sushil attacked him on the back of his neck with the axe leaving him critically injured.

Upon hearing the screaming noises, neighbours took Sunil to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to VIMSAR, Burla. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. On the other hand, family members held the accused and informed the police.

Upon information, police rushed to the spot and detained the accused. A scientific team reached the crime spot on Monday morning and launched an investigation. The body of the deceased was also sent for autopsy on Monday.