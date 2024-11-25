Odisha CM launches third phase of Subhadra scheme

ROURKELA: In his first official visit to Sundargarh, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday launched the third phase of the Subhadra scheme at Jatra ground in the district headquarters town and digitally released the first instalment of Rs 5,000 to over 20 lakh beneficiaries.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the CM said Subhadra scheme is Odisha’s largest women-centric programme which aims to financially empower women. Equating women with Goddess Subhadra, he said in Jagannath culture, there is a natural tradition of respecting and protecting women.

“With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of developing Bharat and Odisha by 2047, the double-engine government is working towards ensuring people-led development. The government aims to make Odisha a 500 billion dollar economy by 2036 and 1.5 trillion dollar economy by 2047,” he said.

The CM further said with the target to make Odisha a manufacturing and business hub, his government has been vigorously inviting industrial investment to create wealth and new job opportunities. The Centre has provided a staggering Rs 40,000 crore for augmentation of railway and road infrastructure in Odisha.

“The previous BJD government bragged about Mission Shakti with involvement of 70 lakh women, but did nothing to financially empower them. They were only given interest-free loan with major contribution coming from the Centre. With the formation of the double-engine government, we are committed to work for the growth of Odisha with double the pace,” he said.