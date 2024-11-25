Odisha: Drug peddler held with 60 kg ganja

BERHAMPUR: Excise officials arrested a drug peddler and seized around 60 kg ganja from his car near Golanthara police station late on Saturday night.

Excise DSP Srutikant Rout identified the accused as 22-year-old Jisaya Majhi of Panasapadar village within Adava police limits of Gajapati district. Rout said an excise team was conducting night patrolling at Aska road when it noticed a car entering Berhampur.

“The team tried to stop the car but it hit an excise official and sped away on NH-16. The team followed the car and could nab the accused only after a chase of over 12 km. However, his accomplice managed to escape,” the excise DSP said.

During interrogation, Majhi revealed they were transporting the contraband to Berhampur. “The ganja is worth around Rs 6.50 lakh. The vehicle was also seized from Majhi’s possession. His accomplice has been identified and efforts are underway to nab him soon,” the excise officer said.