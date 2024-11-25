Odisha govt faces under-reporting charge as malaria, dengue surge in state

BHUBANESWAR: AMID a surge in malaria and dengue, allegations of under-reporting of cases of vector borne diseases have surfaced raising concerns about transparency in the state’s public health data.

The anomalies in data came to the fore during a recent review meeting on mass drug administration (MDA) where a health official from a southern district accused his authorities of concealing fatalities linked to malaria.

According to sources, the official alleged that deaths caused by malaria were not being reported accurately and some of the fatalities were attributed to other causes. As his submission created a furore in the meeting, director of public health Dr Nilakantha Mishra stepped in to recover the situation.

“The state has done well in malaria control drawing appreciation from the WHO. Under-reporting of cases is not correct. It could be in your district, but all others are reporting correctly and regularly,” Dr Mishra reportedly told the officer.

Odisha reported 41,739 malaria cases and nine deaths in 2020, 25,503 cases and 13 deaths in 2021, 23,770 cases and five deaths in 2022, 41,973 cases and four deaths in 2023, and 51,398 cases and five deaths till September this year.

While the districts reported 51,398 cases in M4 format, the number of reported malaria cases stood at 40,313 in the integrated health information platform (IHIP), of which 36,934 patients were reported to have undergone treatment. M4 is a malaria reporting format used to record fortnightly case information from a sub-centre, PHC, district, or state and is part of the health management information system.