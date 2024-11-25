Op Whitewash launched ahead of DG-IG meet in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the directors general (DG) and inspectors general (IG) conference to be held for the first time in Bhubaneswar from November 29, police have launched operation ‘Whitewash 1.0’ to keep the city crime-free.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah are likely to attend the three-day conference here from November 29.

Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said police have launched operation Whitewash involving officers of local police stations and special squad.

Inspectors have been instructed to enhance enforcement activities like executing warrants, arrest of absconding accused, action against consumption of alcohol in public places, check sale of illicit liquor and drugs among others.

“A total of 20 teams have been mobilised to carry out the enforcement activities. During the drive, 74 miscreants including 29 property offenders have already been arrested,” said DCP Pinak Mishra.

Meanwhile, the security arrangements for the DG and IG conference is in its final stages.