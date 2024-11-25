Rs 29.55 lakh cash recovered, 81 nabbed in gambling den raid in Odisha

NUAPADA: In a major crackdown, police busted a gambling den and arrested 81 persons from Thelkobeda village in Jonk here on Saturday evening.

Police also recovered more than Rs 29.55 lakh cash and seized 27 cars, five two-wheelers and 88 mobile phones from the possession of the accused.

Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra said acting on reliable information, a special team of police raided Thelkobeda village and apprehended 83 persons involved in gambling. While 63 accused belong to Chhattisgarh, 17 are from Odisha and one is from Maharashtra. The village’s proximity to Chhattisgarh border made it a hub for gambling. People from both the states engaged in illegal gambling activities, he said.

On Sunday, police produced 19 accused persons in the court. Five of them were booked under section 111 (4) of BNS along with section 3 of OPG Act. The rest were booked under section 112 (2) of BNS besides section 3 of the OPG Act, the SP added.