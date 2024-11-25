Sans connecting road, bridge lying unused for two years in Kandhamal’s Tumudibandh block

BERHAMPUR: The inordinate delay in construction of connecting roads to the bridge over Chauladhua nullah near Guchaguda village in Kandhamal’s Tumudibandh block has left local residents disgruntled.

As per sources, over 3,000 people reside in 17 villages situated on the border of Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts. Their only means of communication to the main road is the bridge over Chauladhua nullah.

Locals complained, prior to construction of the bridge, they had to wade through knee-deep waters in the nullah to reach the main road. The situation worsened during the rainy season when there would be a surge in the flow of water in the nullah owing to which villagers feared to cross it.

While schoolchildren had to miss attending classes, critical patients had to be carried on slings across the nullah as ambulance services could not reach the area. Later after persistent demands from the villagers, the Rural development department in 2022 took up construction work of a 25.35-metre-long bridge over the nullah at a cost of Rs 4 crore.

Satyanarayan Panda, a social worker, said though the bridge was completed within 11 months at a cost of Rs 4.37 crore, locals are unable to use it even after two years due to non-construction of connecting roads to the bridge. Panda further alleged that the bridge work too, was of substandard quality as iron rods installed in it could be seen protruding out.

He further urged the local authorities to repair the bridge besides complete construction of the connecting roads. “If the demands are not fulfilled soon, villagers have threatened to resort to agitation,” he said.

Tumudibandh block development officer BB Harpal attributed the delay in construction of the connecting roads to some unavoidable circumstances. “However, the contractor has been asked to expedite the work for the convenience of villagers,” he said.