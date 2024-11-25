Subhadra issues in Odisha to be resolved by bank mitras soon

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government will soon engage ‘bank mitras’ to resolve issues of Subhadra applicants who have been facing difficulties in linking mobile and Aadhaar numbers and making their accounts DBT-enabled.

Sources said the Women and Child Development department is unable to process around 7.68 lakh applications for release of assistance under the scheme owing to non-compliance, procedural and technical issues and delay in field verification.

Even as the flagship scheme achieved a milestone of assisting 80.45 lakh beneficiaries so far, a staggering 5.6 lakh verified applications are pending for release of assistance simply because they are either not DBT-enabled or not properly linked to the mobile and Aadhaar number of the respective applicants.

Besides, reverification of 2.08 lakh applications, which were rejected on the basis of land area, family owning a four-wheeler or one of the family members is a government employee is yet to be completed.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the ‘bank mitras’ will help over five lakh women applicants resolve the issues with their bank accounts. “The bank mitras attached to bank branches for helping SHGs will now facilitate Subhadra applicants to resolve their issues. Banks have also been asked to sort out procedural issues, if any, as soon as possible,” she told The New Indian Express.