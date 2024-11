BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre was making a committed endeavour to turn Odisha into one of the most preferred destinations for investors in the country.

Attending the concluding function of ‘Odisha Parba 2024’ in New Delhi, the prime minister said his government has been continuously working for the past decade to take Odisha to new heights. The unprecedented support of the people of Odisha in 2024 elections has only provided a new momentum to this effort, he said.

“Our government has big dreams and ambitious goals. In 2036, Odisha will celebrate its centenary year of becoming a separate state. Our endeavour is to transform Odisha into one of the most powerful, prosperous and rapidly developing states in the country by the time,” he said.

The prime minister said investments worth Rs 45,000 crore have been approved by the Centre within the first 100 days of the BJP government in the state. He congratulated Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his government for the efforts to develop Odisha.

“Today Odisha has its own vision as well as a roadmap, which would promote investment and create immense employment opportunities,” Modi said.