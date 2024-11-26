24 ships, 40 aircraft to propel Indian Navy power show in Puri

BHUBANESWAR : The Indian Navy is all set to put up a grand show of its maritime might and capabilities on the sea along Blue Flag Beach in Puri on December 4.

The date is celebrated as Navy Day every year to commemorate Indian Navy’s triumph in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and acknowledge its achievements over the decades. This will be the first ever Navy Day celebrations in Puri which is not a naval station. The Supreme Commander of Indian Armed Forces and President Droupadi Murmu will witness the ‘Operational Demonstration’ of the Navy at the Blue Flag Beach along with a multitude of dignitaries and the general public.

Defence sources said, at least 24 warships and 40 aircrafts including helicopters and fighter jets will demonstrate the Navy’s maritime capabilities and operational strength through water and aerial maneuvers and other exercises. The Op Demo will highlight the Navy’s diverse abilities and promote maritime awareness among the public in Odisha.

The event will be held between 4 pm and 6.30 pm and culminate with a spectacular laser show. The Indian Navy is working closely with the Odisha Government and local authorities to ensure the smooth execution of the event. Arrangements will be made to accommodate local spectators and tourists in a bid to offer everyone a chance to witness the demonstration from the beach. The Indian Navy has invited about 7,500 guests to attend the event, sources said.

While addressing mediapersons on Monday, DGP YB Khurania informed the full-dress rehearsals for the Op Demo will be held on December 2 and 3. “At least 40 sectors will be set up at the Blue Flag beach for the visitors from where they can witness the capabilities of the Navy’s naval ships and aircraft,” said Khurania.

Odisha Police has made tight security arrangements for the high-profile event. Around 80 platoons of police force along with 300 officers will be deployed in Puri to ensure it passes off smoothly. The entire town will be under CCTV surveillance. Police will also keep a close watch on the vehicular movement between Bhubaneswar and Puri on December 4 to make certain there are no traffic snarls on the highway.