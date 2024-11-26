Fed up with waiting for government help, villagers build wooden bridge on river in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: An aluminium wire, tied across both ends of Rahul river, has been the only support for residents of Kadimaha village under Tumudibandh block in Kandhamal district to cross the raging water body during rainy seasons.

This has been a pressing issue for the villagers since long but the alleged apathy of the local administration in constructing a bridge over the river has left them with no other option. Sources said, over 40 families reside in the village and their only means to reach the other side of the river is to cross it on foot.

While the situation worsens during monsoon, villagers said they have to wade through thigh-deep water carrying their two-wheelers on their shoulders to reach the other side of the river. During rains, the village is entirely cut-off from the rest of the locality.

Fed up with waiting for the administration to come to their aid, villagers said they have since last week begun constructing a temporary wooden bridge to ease communication on the river as the flow of water is now low. But the solution is temporary as the wooden bridge will likely collapse during heavy rains.