Humara Bachpan launches 16-day activism against gender violence

BHUBANESWAR : City-based organisation Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) on Monday launched a 16-day activism against gender-based violence to address pressing issues like intimate partner violence, child marriage, and other forms of violence.

The campaign launched in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh on the occasion of International Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women will continue till December 10 that marks the International Human Rights Day.

As part of the campaign, an event was organised at an anganwadi centre in Patana of Keonjhar. Around 40 participants including women self-help group members, adolescent girls, and PRI leaders attended.

The campaign highlighted the risks of sexual, physical, and psychological violence along with the consequences of child marriage, and featured a rally with slogan activities to inspire collective action.

Around 26 adolescent girls and women from Bhagabati neighbourhood of Bhubaneswar also participated in creative initiatives such as rangoli-making and oath-taking ceremony, fostering discussions on safety, equality, and solidarity against gender-based violence.

The HBT also facilitated community-based training sessions on women’s rights and legal awareness in Girongi of Madhya Pradesh in which 45 adolescent girls and women participated.

The programme emphasised on building legal awareness about various legislations designed to protect women and girls from injustice and discrimination.