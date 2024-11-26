Man hacked to death by brother over family dispute in Odisha

JHARSUGUDA: A man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by his younger brother at Gangapada village within Lakhanpur police limits on Sunday night.

While the victim was identified as Sunil Munda (32), the accused is his brother Sushil (29). As per reports, Sushil, a drunkard, often got into arguments with his family members over petty issues. Lately he had started accusing his mother of having an extra-marital affair and this led to frequent altercations within the family. At around 9.30 pm on Sunday, Sushil came home drunk and picked up a fight with his mother over the issue.

Eventually, in a fit of rage, he picked up the axe and threatened to kill her. As Sunil came forward to protect his mother, Sushil attacked him on the back of his neck with the axe leaving him critically injured.

On hearing noises, Mundas’ neighbours rushed to their house and took Sunil to the nearest hospital from where he was referred to VIMSAR, Burla. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way. Sushil fled soon after the incident. On Monday morning, a scientific team reached the crime spot and launched an investigation. Sunil’s body was sent for autopsy and Sushil detained in the evening.

Lakhanpur IIC, Binod Rao said, “The accused depended on his family for money and is an alcoholic. The suspicion on his mother was the reason behind their frequent arguments. Though the accused did not intend to kill his brother but as he was drunk he committed the crime.” He said probe is on and the body has been handed over to Sunil’s family. Sunil is survived by his wife and a minor daughter apart from his parents.

Gruesome act

Sushil suspected his mother of having an extra-marital affair. On the day of the incident, he attacked his mother and when Sunil intervened, he hacked him to death. Sunil is survived by his wife and a minor daughter