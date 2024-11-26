Odisha Public Service Commission asked to put up merit list on website

CUTTACK : The Orissa High Court has directed the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) to put on its official website by Tuesday the revised merit list which was prepared by it two years back in connection with the recruitment of dental surgeons.

The court was hearing on Monday the writ appeal filed by OPSC challenging the single judge’s order issued on February 23, 2022 for preparing the revised merit list. OPSC secretary Satyabrata Ray disclosed that the revised merit list prepared way back in 2022 has not yet been put in public domain.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “We direct the OPSC to put the revised merit list on its website by tomorrow (Tuesday) indicating the circumstances in which the said merit list was prepared.” The bench directed to list the matter on Thursday.