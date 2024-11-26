PM Modi to stay in Odisha for three days from Nov 29

BHUBANESWAR : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will for the first time have a three-day stay in Odisha from November 29 to December 1. He along with Union Home minister Amit Shah will be here to attend the three-day director general of police (DGP) and inspector general of police (IG) conference in Bhubaneswar.

Confirming their visit, state Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said Modi will arrive late in the evening on November 29 and take part in the DGP conference on November 30 and December 1. Being held in Odisha for the first time, the conference will be inaugurated by Shah on November 29.

Apart from Modi and Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, senior officers of the Intelligence Bureau, DGPs of all states, DG of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), chiefs of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), National Security Guard (NSG) and Special Protection Group (SPG) will attend the conference.

The event will focus on evaluating performances of states in addressing law and order issues and finding out ways to deal with the emerging challenges for security and law enforcement agencies in the country. Issues like internal security, Left Wing Extremism, terrorism and counter-terrorism, cyber crime and challenges posed by artificial intelligence (AI) tools are to be discussed during the conference.

“Odisha hosting the DGP conference for the first time is a significant honour for the state which is now getting special attention of the prime minister. The state will be on the path to development and become the growth engine of the eastern India,” said Harichandan.

This will be the prime minister’s third visit to Odisha after the BJP government led by Mohan Charan Majhi came to power in the state. Modi attended the swearing-in ceremony of Majhi and his cabinet here on June 12. His second visit to Odisha was on his birthday on September 17 to launch the state government’s flagship scheme Subhadra Yojana.