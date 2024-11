BHUBANESWAR: At least 668 people have been killed in elephant attacks in Odisha in the last three years, Forest and Environment minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question from Sanatan Mahakud (BJD), the minister further said during that period, 509 people from different parts of the state were injured in elephant attacks. Around 149 people died of the same reason in 2022-23 alone.

“Elephant herds have destroyed around 73,620 acre of crops and damaged 10,259 houses during the last three years,” Singhkhuntia informed.

Replying to another question by BJD MLA Tusharkanti Behera, the minister said 40 elephants, five leopards and 200 other wildlife species have died between July 1 and November 20 this year in the state.

He said departmental inquiries have been conducted into the deaths of elephants and leopards. “While 26 people have been arrested in connection with elephant deaths, two forest guards and one forester have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duties. Similarly, 14 arrests have been made in connection with death of leopards in the state,” the minister added.