Bargarh farmers extend support to nationwide protest of Samyukta Kisan Morcha

BARGARH: Extending their support to the nationwide protest called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers of Bargarh organised protest meetings in different blocks of the district on Tuesday.

Representatives of farmer outfits from Jharbandh, Bijepur, Barpali, Ghens, Bheden, Attabira, Bhatli, Barahpahad and Ambabhona met tehsildars and sub-collectors of different blocks and submitted memorandums over their long-standing demands.

Earlier in the day, farmers in large numbers took out rallies and staged demonstrations in front of the collector’s office. A delegation of farmers also met Bargarh collector Aditya Goyal over their demands.

Farmer leader Lingaraj said the demonstrations highlight the growing discontent among farmers over the unresolved agricultural issues and policies. The protests are a part of the nationwide movement led by SKM which seeks to pressurise the government to enact farmer-friendly policies.

Lingaraj said taking advantage of the Covid crisis, the Central government had introduced three farm laws. The farmers had to protest for 13 months to compel the government to withdraw the three laws. Over 750 farmers were martyred in the agitation.

“The government withdrew the black laws on December 1, 2021 and had announced to form a committee to provide legal status to the MSP and implement recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. But even after three years, no steps have been taken in this regard. Considering the long-standing demands, the protest has been renewed to draw the attention of the government,” he added.

The major demands of the farmers included immediate redressal of irregularities in the token system and lapses in paddy procurement, putting an end to the use of new machines like grain analyser, written guarantee of Rs 3,100 MSP, waiver of pending electricity bills and quick disbursal of pending input subsidy and crop insurance among others.