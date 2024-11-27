BJD & Congress up the ante on NODC plan for Sundargarh

ROURKELA: The Opposition BJD and Congress have upped the ante against the BJP government’s move to include the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district in the proposed Northern Odisha Development Council (NODC).

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday had announced that his government was considering to bring Sundargarh under the proposed NODC to expedite development of the district which incidentally is a part of the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC).

BJD’s Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh on Tuesday said despite being a responsible constitutional head of the state, the CM has made an irresponsible statement. “We condemn the announcement and urge the CM to withdraw the statement or else the BJP government would be responsible for the law and order situation arising from it.”

Singh further said the language, cultural practices, tradition, way of life and geographical features have no similarities with north Odisha districts. The move smacks of a ploy to weaken the voice and unity of Western Odisha and create division. It also shows the autocratic way of the government to impose the decision as the issue was not consulted with the stakeholders of Sundargarh. “If the CM is concerned about the development of Sundargarh, his government should allocate special financial package and also effectively use the funds of the District Mineral Foundation (DMF),” he said.