Burglars strike home of family mourning death in Odisha's Angul

ANGUL: An Angul family mourning the death of a loved one was struck with another blow as burglars broke into their house and assaulted them before decamping with Rs 1.32 lakh and gold ornaments on Monday night.

Police sources said 50-year-old Bijay Kumar Sahoo of Laxmipriyapur village in Handapa area was driving his tractor at Badkera when he accidentally fell down and suffered serious injuries. Sahoo, a businessman by profession, was rushed to the nearby Chhendipada primary health centre where he breathed his last.

Hearing the news of Sahoo’s death, family members rushed to the hospital but had to return home in the evening as postmortem was delayed. In the night, family members along with some neighbours were grieving when 10 armed miscreants broke into the house at around 11 pm.

Armed with guns, swords and iron rods, they terrorised Sahoo’s family members and neighbours present inside the house. They then beat up the family members and started looting valuables at gunpoint. Before fleeing with Rs 1.32 lakh, 10 gram of gold and 11 mobile phones, the miscreants warned villagers not to inform the police.

Sources said before committing the crime, the burglars consumed liquor at a nearby dhaba. They escaped in a Mahindra Bolero.

On Tuesday morning, police rushed to the village and launched an investigation. Though several raids were conducted, the burglars are yet to be nabbed. Angul SP Rahul Jain said police are raiding several hideouts to apprehend the culprits. “We have found some clues and further investigation is underway. We hope to crack the case soon,” he added.