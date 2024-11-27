CM Majhi urges citizens to uphold Constitution

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday urged citizens to follow the fundamental duties outlined in the Constitution of India and be mindful of the country’s sovereignty, unity and harmony at all times.

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) at AG Square here, Majhi said the Constitution is the sacred book of Independent India, guiding the country’s path and being the source of all laws, rules and regulations.

He paid floral tributes to the statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, and also read out the Preamble to the Constitution to the public present at the event.

Paying rich tributes to Dr Rajendra Prasad, president of the Constituent Assembly, Ambedkar and all the members of the drafting committee, Majhi said, “Our Constitution is a blessing for us. It has given justice, liberty and equality to everyone regardless of caste, creed, wealth or gender. We should be grateful to the creators of our Constitution and express our gratitude to them.”

The chief minister further reiterated that the Constitution was the foundation of the country’s unity and integrity. “We must also be alive to our country’s sovereignty, unity and harmony. It is essential for all of us to show respect to our national flag and national anthem. We should act responsibly and work towards protecting the country’s heritage,” he said.

Later, amid shouting of slogans by people like ‘Aama Samvidhan, Aama Swabhiman’ which translates to ‘Our Constitution, Our Pride’, the chief minister led a rally from AG Square to Capital Hospital. Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, he then also participated in a cleanliness drive at the Capital Hospital.

The event was attended by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, several ministers, and party leaders.