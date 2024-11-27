Cuttack residents reel under sting menace

CUTTACK: Residents are facing a hard time due to a spurt in mosquito density in the city with the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) allegedly failing to take preventive measures in time.

The mosquito density index, which stood at around 45 to 50 last month, has reportedly reached 61. The mosquito density is calculated by the average number of mosquito bites on 10 persons per hour. The density of mosquitoes below 40 is said to be normal, while less than 50 is considered moderate. The density beyond 50 is considered to be high.

Residents alleged that failure of the CMC to initiate timely preventive measures like fogging, bush cutting and application of anti-larva oil in drains has led to the surge in mosquito density index.

Generally, the mosquito menace assumes its peak during the breeding season just after the rains from October to December. From the start of September, anti-mosquito operations like bush cutting, drain cleaning and anti-larval applications are undertaken aggressively to not allow the insects to breed and proliferate.

However, there was a delay in carrying out these activities. While the situation has already gone out of hand, the CMC authorities initiated the preventive measures only a few days back, alleged residents.

“We are forced to ward off the flying insects from our homes both during the day and night. The situation has worsened to such an extent that we are forced to use mosquito repellents in the afternoon,” rued Manoj Kumar Mohapatra, a resident.

Sources said the mosquito eradication programme was affected in the city as the sanitary workers of CMC were preoccupied with cleaning work near mandaps during Dussehra and Kali Puja.

A city-based entomologist said the civic body should have planned and initiated necessary measures to check the menace much before the mosquito breeding season. It will be difficult to control the mosquito population now as the anti-larval operation started in November when breeding is at its peak.

Efforts to elicit response from CMC commissioner Anam Charan Patra and city health officer Dr Satyabrata Mohapatra proved futile.