Displaced women paralyse operation of coal mine in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Women protesters on Tuesday disrupted operation of Dulunga coal mine of NTPC in Sundargarh’s Hemgir block for 14 hours demanding rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) benefits to eligible married daughters of displaced families.

Around 40 eligible women of displaced families along with their supporters blocked the entry gate of the mine from 4.30 am to affect coal mining operation and transportation. The agitators said married daughters of displaced families have been fighting a long battle for the R&R benefits. A meeting held on Monday to resolve the issue in presence of the Sundargarh ADM (Revenue) and other senior officials failed following which they decided to stage protest.

Social activist Himanshu Sarangi said the NTPC has been delaying the release of compensation and other R&R benefits to 40 eligible married daughters whose names were approved by the district administration after verification. The agitators had closed the Dulunga mine several times in the past and also courted arrest.

Normalcy was restored at around 7 pm after NTPC authorities gave written assurance to fulfil the demand in a month. Subsequently, the agitators called off the protest. Sarangi said if the NTPC fails to keep its promise, the agitation would be intensified.

In May, 2021, the Revenue department had clarified that daughters whose names were in the list of displaced persons and subsequently got married before the actual displacement will be eligible for all benefits as per provisions under the Odisha R&R Policy, 2006. Subsequently, 30 married women of displaced families were covered with R&R benefits two years back but 40 others were left out.

Sundargarh sub-collector Dasarathi Sarabu said basing on the government clarification, the district administration had approved the list of 40 eligible married daughters of displaced families and instructed the NTPC accordingly.