Odisha CM presses for central aid to build more robust cyclone-resilient infrastructure

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday pressed for more central aid to develop robust cyclone-resilient infrastructure in the state.

In a meeting with the inter-ministerial central team led by joint secretary in the Home Ministry PK Rai, which is visiting the state to assess damage caused by Cyclone Dana, Majhi said the state faces various natural disasters like cyclones and floods every year. Even as the government has been successful in saving lives, the state suffers extensive damage to infrastructure which requires massive funds for reconstruction.

“Development of cyclone-resilient infrastructure is the need of the hour for a permanent solution to calamities,” he said.

Majhi emphasised on underground electric cable installation, construction of embankments, and extensive creation of mangrove plantations in coastal districts. Calling for establishment of a state-of-the-art disaster management centre in Bhubaneswar, he said, the state government expects financial assistance from the central government for all these initiatives.

The central team visited the severely-affected districts of Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore. The members discussed their findings with the chief minister. Rai praised the state government’s efforts in managing the pre and post-cyclone situation.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said building a robust cyclone-resistant infrastructure will accelerate Odisha’s economic development.