Sex trafficking of Bangladeshi minor girl: Another accused held

CUTTACK: Madhupatna police on Tuesday arrested another person in connection with the alleged sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh.

The accused has been identified as 36-year-old Abdul Sayadul Suleman of Jharpada in Bhubaneswar. Two days back, police had arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the case.

Police said, basing on the victim’s statements, raids were carried out in Bhubaneswar on Monday and two persons including Suleman detained for interrogation. However, the other person detained was released as there was no prima facie evidence against him and the victim too, could not identify him ruling out his involvement in the case, said DCP Jagmohan Meena.

“Suleman is a pimp and had allegedly engaged the minor girl in prostitution for more than a month. The necessary medical examination of the victim has been conducted and her statement recorded under section 183 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS),” informed Meena.

The DCP further said the call records of the three accused have been collected and further investigation was underway to explore possible links to other people in the network. “Efforts are underway to nab all the accused including the mastermind,” he added.

The minor girl was found roaming at Link Road in the city on November 9 when police rescued her and handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Later, she was rehabilitated in a child care institute.

Sharing her ordeal before the CWC, the girl had said she met a youth on Facebook who lured her to come to India on the false promise of providing her a job here.

However, when she landed in the country two months back, she was first taken to Kolkata and then brought to Bhubaneswar where she was engaged at a massage centre and allegedly forced into prostitution.

Later on receiving complaint, police began investigation and nabbed the couple, Veera Gujur Choudhury (55) and Jashmin (36) from their rented accommodation within Sadar police limits, for their alleged involvement in the case.

However, apart from engaging her in flesh trade, they had allegedly tried to force the girl into domestic work to which the latter opposed. “A quarrel had broken out between the couple and the girl over the matter following which the latter fled their house and was found roaming in Link Road,” said a senior police officer.