Amid low state-wide acceptance, tribal districts of Odisha lead in male sterilisation

BHUBANESWAR: Amid low acceptance for vasectomy as an alternative mode of family planning in Odisha, tribal districts have led the way in terms of male sterilisation adoption as compared to more developed and literate coastal districts.

Official sources said, districts like Koraput, Rayagada and Sundargarh emerged frontrunners in male sterilisation services in the state while Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam and Balasore lagged behind.

According to the latest data, the highest 307 vasectomy cases were recorded in Koraput, followed by 282 in Sundargarh and 264 in Rayagada in 2023-24. During the same time, Khurda reported 26 cases followed by Cuttack (28), Ganjam (69) and Balasore (80). Malkangiri and Nabarangpur performed better than some of the coastal districts with 54 and 31 cases respectively.

Several districts such as Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Angul and Dhenkanal recorded vasectomy cases in single-digit while no men came forward for the procedure in Deogarh district.

Although low as compared to other states, there has been a steady growth in vasectomy adoption in Odisha - from 719 cases in 2020-21 to 991 in 2021-22, 1,569 in 2022-23 and 1,792 in 2023-24. The number of tubectomy cases, which went up from 82,152 in 2021-22 to 92,529 in 2022-23, dropped the following year with the state reporting about 79,583 cases.

Additional director of family planning Dr Muralidhar Padhi said the active participation of local health workers, ASHA and anganwadi workers in spreading awareness about the benefits of vasectomy significantly helped overcome cultural taboos in tribal areas.

“Male sterilisation is low in many districts as people are shy and reluctant about it. If health workers can convince people in tribal districts for the procedure, why can’t coastal districts follow the lead? It is a matter of perception,” he said.

Padhi informed that coastal districts performed better in the first half of this financial year due to concerted efforts by health workers.