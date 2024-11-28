Deletion of ‘secular’, ‘socialist’ a bad mistake, says Former CM Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the BJP government made a ‘bad mistake’ by deleting two key words ‘secular’ and ‘socialist’ from the Preamble of the Constitution which was displayed in the Assembly on the occasion of the 75th Constitution day on Tuesday.

Naveen said the two words should be part of the Preamble of Constitution of India. “This is a bad mistake. It shouldn’t have been made. India is very much a secular country,” he said.

The replica of the Constitution of India was displayed in one of the four entry points of the Assembly to mark the occasion.

BJD leaders had raised the issue in the Assembly on Tuesday and created a ruckus demanding correction of the alleged mistake.

Referring to the BJD leaders’ allegation of insult to the Constitution of India, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Wednesday clarified in the House that the Preamble is the pride and glory of the country. The state government has not shown any disrespect to the Constitution which is sacred for all.