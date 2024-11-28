e-KYC pending for 67.12 lakh NFSA beneficiaries: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: Even after extending the deadline for completion of electronic know your customer (e-KYC) verification by over a month, over 67.12 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) have not done self-authentication.
This was informed by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the Assembly in response to a query from BJP MLA Manas Kumar Dutta.
The minister said that the Aadhaar-based e-KYC verification which started on August 22, 2024 to bring transparency to the beneficiary list under the food security scheme is still in progress. Of the 3,36,35,918 beneficiaries, 2,69,23,830 have completed their e-KYC verification so far.
The minister who earlier claimed that over 16 lakh ghost ration cards have been detected told the Assembly that ration has been distributed to 1,07,768 beneficiaries even after their death. This was detected during this ongoing e-KYC drive.
Patra said the state government has so far received 6,19,836 applications for new ration cards under the food security scheme in the state. After elimination of dead beneficiaries from the food security list, new ration cards will be issued.
The state government has reportedly fixed 10 parameters for selection new beneficiaries from among the applicants for new ration cards. Care is taken that not a single eligible person will be deprived from ration which is given free of cost. The process of e-KYC verification will continue till all the beneficiaries completed self authentication, he added.
Replying to a separate question, the minister said the e-KYC verification will have no impact on the distribution of foodgrains under PDS system. Those who have not done Aadhar-based verification will continue to get their ration.