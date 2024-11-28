e-KYC pending for 67.12 lakh NFSA beneficiaries: Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

The minister who earlier claimed that over 16 lakh ghost ration cards have been detected told the Assembly that ration has been distributed to 1,07,768 beneficiaries even after their death. This was detected during this ongoing e-KYC drive.

Patra said the state government has so far received 6,19,836 applications for new ration cards under the food security scheme in the state. After elimination of dead beneficiaries from the food security list, new ration cards will be issued.

The state government has reportedly fixed 10 parameters for selection new beneficiaries from among the applicants for new ration cards. Care is taken that not a single eligible person will be deprived from ration which is given free of cost. The process of e-KYC verification will continue till all the beneficiaries completed self authentication, he added.

Replying to a separate question, the minister said the e-KYC verification will have no impact on the distribution of foodgrains under PDS system. Those who have not done Aadhar-based verification will continue to get their ration.