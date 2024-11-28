Odisha: Second photo exhibition on Dilip Tirkey inaugurated

BHUBANESWAR: The second edition of the solo photo exhibition ‘Dilip Tirkey: Beyond the Sport’ by photojournalist Shamim Qureshy was inaugurated at Jaydev Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Ekamra-Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment secretary Arabinda Padhee. Hockey legend and president of Hockey India Dilip Tirkey also attended the event.

Following the success of the inaugural edition in 2023, which showcased the sports icon’s life beyond the hockey field, the second edition offers a fresh collection of photographs, including glimpses of Tirkey’s recent foray into golf, Qureshy said.

The exhibition is a visual treat for hockey enthusiasts, featuring a curated collection of photographs highlighting Tirkey’s illustrious career. “It offers a comprehensive look at the life of Tirkey, from his triumphant moments with teammates, back-to-back Premier Hockey League titles and tenure as Hockey India president, to nostalgic glimpses from the past and heart-warming family moments,” said the senior photojournalist.

The exhibition will be open for public till November 29.