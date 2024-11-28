Opposition BJD stages walkout, seeks minister’s scalp

BHUBANESWAR: The Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes with Opposition BJD and Congress members staging a walkout, dissatisfied with the reply of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra to the adjournment motion brought by them on mango kernel deaths in Kandhamal district.

BJD member Ranendra Pratap Swain alleged that the tribal women consumed mango kernel gruel as they had no other food as government did not distribute rice to beneficiaries for four months. Alleging that such an incident occured because of government neglect, he demanded the resignation of the minister.

Holding the minister responsible for the deaths of tribal women, Byomakesh Ray (BJD) also demanded Patra’s resignation. Prafulla Chandra Pradhan (Congress) said mango kernel is not a traditional food of tribals. They were forced to eat mango kernel gruel as they did not have food to eat.

However, the minister rejected the Opposition allegation that the deaths occured due to starvation. Making a statement in response, Patra said the tribal women died because of food poisoning after consuming the gruel. The rumours of starvation were dispelled after a thorough investigation which confirmed that the affected families had adequate food supplies at the time.