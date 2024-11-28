Villagers humiliate man for trying to rape minor in Odisha

KEONJHAR: Residents of Munda Sahi village within Telkoi police limits blackened the face of a 40-year-old man, tied a rope around his waist and made him play a drum for attempting to rape a minor girl.

Sources said the 12-year-old girl at around 5 pm on Monday had gone to a nearby farm to attend the call of nature when the accused Prashant Naik tried to rape her after covering her face with his shirt. The girl was rescued by some children playing nearby.

After the incident, the family of the girl went to Naik’s house and brought him to the village square where he was made to wear a garland of shoes before his face was blackened with shoe polish. Naik said he deserved the treatment as he had tried to molest the girl. He was made to walk around the village for four hours. All the while he kept beating a drum.

Telkoi IIC Sushant Parida said a case was registered in this regard and a probe is on against a few villagers. He said no complaint has yet been filed by the victim or his family so far.