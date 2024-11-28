Women will be recruited as firefighters soon: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said plans are afoot to facilitate recruitment of women as firefighters and necessary amendments will be made to rename the post of fireman as “Agni Yodha”.

The announcement was made by the chief minister at the state-level firemen recruitment event organised by Odisha Fire Service following a request from deputy chief minister Pravati Parida for providing opportunities for women to join the fire service.

Appreciating Parida’s suggestion, Majhi said the move aims to provide women with equal opportunities of employment in the field of firefighting.

Congratulating the new recruits, the CM said serving the public and keeping them safe is a great opportunity. While every government employee receives salary, not everyone gets the opportunity to save lives and earn spiritual merit.