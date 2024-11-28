Women will be recruited as firefighters soon: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said plans are afoot to facilitate recruitment of women as firefighters and necessary amendments will be made to rename the post of fireman as “Agni Yodha”.
The announcement was made by the chief minister at the state-level firemen recruitment event organised by Odisha Fire Service following a request from deputy chief minister Pravati Parida for providing opportunities for women to join the fire service.
Appreciating Parida’s suggestion, Majhi said the move aims to provide women with equal opportunities of employment in the field of firefighting.
Congratulating the new recruits, the CM said serving the public and keeping them safe is a great opportunity. While every government employee receives salary, not everyone gets the opportunity to save lives and earn spiritual merit.
Majhi said filling up of 826 firemen and 115 driver posts will strengthen the fire service wing, enabling it to better protect people’s lives and properties.
The Home department will soon fill around 10,000 posts, including existing vacancies and new positions.
In the next five years, the CM said, the state government aims to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant positions in different departments. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, the government is working tirelessly to create employment opportunities in various sectors.
There are 346 fire stations in the state and the government has allocated Rs 394 crore from the Disaster Response Fund and Rs 201 crore from the 15th Finance Commission to strengthen the fire service. Both the central and state governments are committed to empowering the fire service, he said. Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also spoke.