Amid backlash, CM Mohan Charan Majhi clarifies stance on Sundargarh’s inclusion in NODC

ROURKELA: His statement on inclusion of Sundargarh district in the proposed Northern Odisha Development Council (NODC) drawing Opposition ire, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday sought to put the issue to rest.

Taking to his X handle, @MohanMOdisha, the chief minister stated, “The people of Sundargarh have been blessing us for many years and we respect the sentiments of the people of Sundargarh. Therefore, the government will not take any action against the wishes of the people of Sundargarh. The state government is committed to the overall development of Sundargarh district.”

Earlier, Rajgangpur MLA CS Raazen Ekka had said, “The people of Sundargarh are socially, culturally, emotionally and geographically one and attached to western Odisha. Don’t try to divide us.” He said the move of the BJP government appeared to divert attention from various key issues including the demand for AIIMS in Sundargarh.

The Congress MLA further demanded the Majhi government to urgently declare a chairperson for the Western Odisha Development Council (WODC), and ensure proper fund allocation and utilisation. Sundargarh MLA Jogesh Singh too echoed similar views and warned the chief minister of intense agitation if he did not withdraw his statement.

Members of the Sundargarh District Congress Committee (SDCC) on Monday had held a protest demonstration at Sundargarh town flaying the government’s move. A delegation of Western Odisha Yuva Manch (WOYM) on Tuesday in a memorandum to the chief minister through the ADM urged withdrawal of the statement.