BHUBANESWAR: ‘Ashara Aloka’, the Odia translation of Malayalam short story collection ‘Thatha Varathirikkilla’ authored by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai, was unveiled by his Odisha counterpart Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday.

Das released the book in presence of Pillai and the first lady of Goa Reeta Sreedharan Pillai. The book has been translated by Nairanjan Sahu. Hailing the literary works of Pillai, Das said the book has the potential to inspire readers across the nation. He also underscored the importance of literary diversity in enriching the society and said, “Books like ‘Ashara Aloka’ exemplify how the confluence of different cultures and languages strengthens the foundation of our shared humanity.”

The event featured a review of the book by Prof Jatin Nayak. Eminent author and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray received the first copy of the book from Das. Chief advisor to the Governor Santosh Satpathy, translator of the book Sahu and partner at Vidyapuri Publication Jivananda Mishra along with eminent literary figures and members of Malayalee community were present.