Bhubaneswar decked up to welcome PM Modi, Amit Shah

BHUBANESWAR: The state capital has been decked up for the three-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah to Odisha starting Friday.

While Shah is scheduled to take part in the DGP and IG conference, Modi has a host of other engagements lined up along with the conference.

The prime minister is set to spend more than two hours at the BJP headquarters here on Friday for a meeting with MPs, MLAs and party functionaries on party matters and performance of the new government in the state.

The state BJP office has been spruced up to welcome the prime minister. The courtyard leading to the conference hall where the prime minister will have interaction with the state party leaders have been converted into two chambers - one for a photo session with Modi and the other being the dining hall. The prime minister will have dinner with state party leaders after the meeting.

On arrival at the city airport at 4.15 pm on Friday, Modi will be accorded a grand welcome. The PM may address the party workers and public gathering at the airport subject to security clearance from the PMO, said sources in the BJP.

Modi will stay at Raj Bhavan and attend the DGP and IG conference in Lok Seva Bhawan on November 30 and December 1.

Dubbing his visit as historic, state BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said Modi will be the first prime minister to spend three days in Odisha.

On the other hand, Shah is slated to land here at about 2.15 pm on Friday and will proceed to the Lok Seva Bhawan to attend the conference. He will be fully occupied in the conference till December 1, sources said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday reviewed security arrangements and preparations at the party office.