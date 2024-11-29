Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurates 59th DG-IG conference in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 59th DGs and IGs conference at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Shah and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in the afternoon to attend the pan-India event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) by 4.30 pm.

He will take part in the brain-storming sessions of the conference on Saturday and Sunday. Discussions will likely be held on important matters like counter terrorism, left wing extremism (LWE), coastal security, new criminal laws, narcotics drugs, among others.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Prime Minister’s office (PMO) said the conference will provide an interactive platform to senior officers and security administrators to freely discuss and debate over diverse national security-related issues as well as various operational, infrastructural and welfare-related problems faced by the police in the country.

During the event, discussions will be held on the formulation and sharing of professional practices and processes in tackling challenges related to crime control and law and order management, besides internal security threats.

Prime Minister has always demonstrated a deep interest in the DGPs conference. He not only listens attentively to all contributions but also fosters an environment of open and informal discussions, allowing for the emergence of new ideas, said the PMO.

This year, some unique features have also been added to the conference. The entire day is being effectively utilized starting from yoga/ business/ break-out sessions and thematic dining tables. This will provide senior officers an opportunity to present their perspectives and suggestions on critical policing and internal security matters that impact the country before the Prime Minister, it added.

The President's Police Medal for distinguished service will also be awarded during the conference. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar has been put under a thick blanket of security cover to ensure the event passes off smoothly. About 95 platoons of police force and more than 400 officers in the rank of ADG to ASI have been deployed to maintain law and order situation in the capital city.

Sources said cops are deployed at Commissionerate Police’s integrated and unified command and control centre (I&UCCC) round the clock and they are keeping a close watch over the city through more than 800 CCTV cameras.

The DG-IG conference is being organised for the first time in Odisha and the capital city is on high alert as Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened to disrupt the meet.

In a video message issued on Thursday, Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, urged his supporters to disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IG conference.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh said anti-terror agencies and intelligence wing officials have been mobilised to handle threats posed by anti-national elements, if any.

Without commenting on the video issued by the Khalistani extremist, the Police Commissioner said they are keeping a close vigil on every aspect and adequate security arrangements have been made to meet any challenge and ensure there is no law and order situation.