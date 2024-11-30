Bangladesh turmoil, coastal security top focus of DGP meet

BHUBANESWAR: The Bangladesh turmoil and its ramifications on India’s internal and coastal security are likely to be top of the agenda during the 59th All India DGP and IGP conference which kicked off here on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the brain-storming sessions from 8.30 am on Saturday and Sunday. Held for the first time in Odisha, the meet was inaugurated by Shah on Friday.

“PM Modi and Home ninister Shah closely follow all the sessions. At the end of every presentation, they either put forth a query or make suggestions. The conference is expected to provide various valuable insights on how to enhance our internal and external security measures,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said the change of guard in the neighbouring country may have far-reaching implications and discussions will be held on strategies to secure land borders and maritime boundaries along Bangladesh.

“The changing geopolitics poses another major challenge of possible revival of the fake Indian currency notes (FICN) rackets as some cities in Bangladesh were long known to be hubs of the counterfeit currency which were pushed into India through the bordering areas,” said sources familiar with the subject.

The smuggling of counterfeit currency commenced decades ago with FICN printed in Pakistan and then illicitly imported into India either through Nepal and Bangladesh border or through other places like Dubai and Bangkok.