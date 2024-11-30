Eastern border is an emerging security challenge, need effective measures: Home Minister Shah

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the focus of the security establishment should be on the emerging challenges along the eastern border of the country and immigration problem even as tension continues to simmer in Bangladesh.

Inaugurating the three-day DGP and IG conference here, Shah asked the top security officials to take the initiative to plan ‘strategy and action’ for implementation of zero tolerance policy towards prevention of crime. He said focus should also be on urban policing trends.

The security establishment has a big role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and becoming the third largest economy in the world by 2027, he said.

The PM will preside over proceedings on the second and third days of the conference on November 30 and December 1.

Stating that the three new criminal laws have transformed the ethos of the criminal justice system of the country from punishment-oriented to justice-oriented, he said the spirit of the new laws is rooted in Indian tradition. He congratulated the police leadership for smooth conduct of the 2024 general elections and the seamless rollout of the three new criminal laws.

He expressed satisfaction at the significant achievements of the security forces leading to improvement in the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing extremism (LWE) affected states.

On the occasion, the Union Home minister conferred police medals for meritorious service to officers of the IB and released the ministry of home affairs’ book on ‘Ranking of Police Stations 2024’. He also awarded three best police stations of the country. Sabyasachi Malla, IIC of Patapur police station of Ganjam received the award for the second best police station from Shah.

During the next two days, top security officials will chalk out a roadmap to counter existing and emerging national security challenges, including LWE, coastal security, narcotics, cyber crime and economic security.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, union ministers of state for home Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, union home secretary Govind Mohan also participated in the deliberations.