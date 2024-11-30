‘Failed’ Opposition is conspiring against country in anger: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: With the massive victories in Haryana and Maharashtra infusing fresh wind in BJP’s sails, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched an all-out attack on the Opposition political parties accusing them of spreading lies and rumours, and even plotting against the country to grab power by any means.

Addressing a grand public reception accorded to him on his arrival on a three-day visit to the state capital, Modi said, the consistent failures over the last 10 years have filled the Opposition with anger.

“Those who consider power as their birthright are out of office at the Centre for the last one decade. But after their failures, they are so angry that they are conspiring against the country. They have also started turning their anger on the people of the country,” he said.

The prime minister said, political differences are the essence of democracy. Parties try to reach out to the people with their policies through various means including agitation, which is normal. “I have worked as CM and PM for so many years and have encountered political differences in many forms. But in the recent times there has been a big change. Attempts are now being made to destroy the Constitution and tarnish the image of democracy,” he alleged.

Modi said the Opposition has now begun to spread lies, and more lies. “When lies of these forces fail to influence the people, they come up with another lie. These people do not also hesitate to lie even to the office-bearers and workers of their own political parties to hide their failures,” he said.