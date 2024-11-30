Hirakud & Satkosia to be developed as iconic destinations of global standards

BHUBANESWAR: Two tourist spots in Odisha have been selected by the Centre to be developed as iconic tourist destinations of global standards.

Hirakud and Satkosia are among the 40 selected sites from 23 states and UTs that have been approved by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture for development of tourism infrastructure under the Special Assistance to States/UTs for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Built across Mahanadi River, Hirakud Dam is one of the first major multipurpose river valley projects started in the country after Independence. Over the years, the longest earthen dam of the world has emerged as a major tourist destination for its engineering marvel.

On the other hand, Satkosia is known for its biodiversity and a paradise for nature and wildlife lovers. It is the meeting point of two bio-geographic regions of the country - the Deccan Peninsula and the Eastern Ghats.

The ministry has approved the highest interest-free loans worth Rs 199.89 crore to the state for the development of these two sites. Similarly, Rs 199.17 crore, Rs 199.3 crore and Rs 198.54 crore have been approved for two sites each in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Meghalaya respectively.

Sources said the long term interest-free loan has been approved for a period of 50 years for comprehensive development of the iconic tourist centres, branding and marketing at global scale. It will help in the growth of the economy by creating employment opportunities through sustainable tourism projects.

For the projects, the state government will provide land free from all encumbrances without any cost. Agencies capable of development, management and bringing in expertise of world-class tourist assets and experiences will be roped in for the two projects. From decongesting the sites and integrating advanced technologies to promoting sustainable practices and enhancing visitor experiences, a host of measures will be undertaken as part of the scheme.

The projects will be designed for sustainable operations and maintenance to ensure that the tourist experience and services remain safe, attractive and enjoyable for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising the tourism sector through the SASCI scheme. “Odisha is proud to have Hirakud and Satkosia included in this visionary initiative. These projects will undoubtedly elevate Odisha’s prominence on Bharat’s tourism map,” he said.