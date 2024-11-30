Make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas bigger than G20: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of Odisha to make the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bhubaneswar a grand success to place the state at the forefront of the world travel map and enhance its tourism prospect globally.
Addressing a public meeting on the first day of his three-day visit to the capital city, Modi said members of the overseas Indian community from across the world will visit Odisha to take part in the grand event to be held from January 8 to 10. When they return, many facts about Odisha will reach different corners of the world and pave way for the growth of tourism industry here.
Accordingly, he urged people of the state to start preparations for the event right away and make it more successful than the G20 summit. “Beautification, cleanliness drive and other activities that draw greater public participation should be encouraged and taken up immediately,” he said.
The prime minister further said the BJP government at the Centre is giving top priority to Odisha and its pride. “Many people will be astonished to know that the DGP conference, which will be held for the first time in the state, is being organised in the country every year since the British rule,” he said.
Modi said the celebration of Indian Navy Day in Puri on December 4 will also bring Odisha to the global limelight. As part of the celebration, the Indian Navy will demonstrate its maritime strength and capabilities at the Blue Flag beach.
“The BJP government in the state is working to ensure that the promises I made to the people during elections are fulfilled at the earliest. We have hiked the minimum support price of paddy to Rs 3,100 per quintal and a budget provision of Rs 5,000 crore has been made by the state government for the purpose. Paddy procurement at the revised rate has also started from Bargarh district recently,” he said.
The PM also said his government at the Centre has taken many important steps for the welfare of tribal people and farmers of the state. “Thirteen tribal groups in Odisha have been provided the benefits of PM Janman Yojana. Eklavya schools have been set up in tribal-dominated areas while steps are being taken to provide schooling facility to the tribal communities near their homes to prevent drop-out among the children. Our Subhadra Yojana will also empower women and help make them financially independent,” he added.