Make Pravasi Bharatiya Divas bigger than G20: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of Odisha to make the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Bhubaneswar a grand success to place the state at the forefront of the world travel map and enhance its tourism prospect globally.

Addressing a public meeting on the first day of his three-day visit to the capital city, Modi said members of the overseas Indian community from across the world will visit Odisha to take part in the grand event to be held from January 8 to 10. When they return, many facts about Odisha will reach different corners of the world and pave way for the growth of tourism industry here.

Accordingly, he urged people of the state to start preparations for the event right away and make it more successful than the G20 summit. “Beautification, cleanliness drive and other activities that draw greater public participation should be encouraged and taken up immediately,” he said.

The prime minister further said the BJP government at the Centre is giving top priority to Odisha and its pride. “Many people will be astonished to know that the DGP conference, which will be held for the first time in the state, is being organised in the country every year since the British rule,” he said.