'Odisha to become a developed state by 2036,' says CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said Odisha will be a developed state by 2036 in the 100th year of its formation, which will immensely help in achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Addressing a public reception event for Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, Majhi said the state government is working for the development of Odisha since the last five months by following the policy of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayaas’.

Stating that the government has fulfilled one of the major poll promises by providing financial assistance to one crore women under the Subhadra Yojana, he said the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy has also been increased to Rs 3,100 per quintal.

Majhi said the state government has launched a major drive under the ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ programme to attract more investment for industrial development of Odisha. The government has approved investment proposals of Rs 1,80,000 crore during the last five months of which plans worth Rs 1,18,000 crore have already materialised.

The state government has also given government jobs to 18,000 youths, he said and added that Odisha will play an important role in achievement of the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

He said Friday is a historic day as the prime minister has visited the state for the third time after BJP came to power in Odisha. “This reflects his love for the people of Odisha. The prime minister visited Odisha for the first time on the day of swearing-in of the new BJP government. Subsequently, he visited the state to launch the Subhadra Yojana. He is visiting the state for the third time today for the DGP/IGP conference.”

Stating that Odisha is now getting more importance from the Centre, Majhi said the state has become the centre of the Purvadoya scheme of the prime minister. He also thanked Modi as the DGP and IGP conference is being held in Odisha for the first time after Independence.