Paddy purchase begins in Kalahandi

BHAWANIPATNA: Kharif paddy procurement started in Kalahandi district from Ghotia in Golamunda block.

However, on day one, only one farmer turned up to sell his produce but could not do so as his paddy was found 15 per cent below FAQ by the grain analyser machine. Sources said custom millers have not yet been tagged to purchase centres in the district. The millers are reluctant to sign the agreement for lifting paddy from the centres.

President of All Odisha Millers Association Mohesh Bunsul said the millers are demanding withdrawal of an order of the government to recover last 10 years’ custody and maintenance charges from them.

This apart, the millers are demanding a hike in custom milling charges from Rs 20 per quintal to Rs 120 per quintal as is being done in Chhattisgarh. They are also demanding a hike in transportation charge. Amid the stalemate, it is apprehended that farmers from the district may resort to distress sale of their produce.